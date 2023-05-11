Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 8.5 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.05% to $21.14. During the day, the stock rose to $21.35 and sunk to $20.8287 before settling in for the price of $20.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $13.63-$25.12.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $452.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $450.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 172648 employees. It has generated 150,833 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,421. The stock had 6.41 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.33, operating margin was +3.91 and Pretax Margin of +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Flex Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 101.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 20.60, making the entire transaction reach 206,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,309. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,512 for 21.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,185. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,266 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.6) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.98, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.73.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Flex Ltd., FLEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.75% that was lower than 27.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.