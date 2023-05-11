Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.9021: Right on the Precipice

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 10.39% to $0.93. During the day, the stock rose to $1.02 and sunk to $0.90 before settling in for the price of $0.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHAT posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$4.10.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -682.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7216, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9021.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 80 employees. It has generated 189,438 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -732,874. The stock had 0.58 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.78, operating margin was -402.23 and Pretax Margin of -405.21.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.58%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -386.87 while generating a return on equity of -158.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -682.70%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.19.

In the same vein, BHAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.99.

Technical Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

[Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., BHAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.1553.

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 193.22% that was higher than 118.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.