Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) went up 0.96% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 0.96% at $112.84. During the day, the stock rose to $115.4294 and sunk to $111.65 before settling in for the price of $111.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNRC posted a 52-week range of $86.29-$299.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $140.80.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9160 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 480,499 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,870. The stock had 8.54 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.08, operating margin was +12.43 and Pretax Margin of +11.14.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Generac Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 102.16, making the entire transaction reach 510,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 622,690. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for 109.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 547,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 627,690 in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 15.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.00, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47.

In the same vein, GNRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.27% While, its Average True Range was 5.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.45% that was higher than 57.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.