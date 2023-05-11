GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) went up 2.35% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.35% to $4.80. During the day, the stock rose to $4.975 and sunk to $4.22 before settling in for the price of $4.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$10.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 37.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $411.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 952 employees. It has generated 803,516 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -34,411. The stock had 6.18 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.50, operating margin was +4.85 and Pretax Margin of -3.03.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.28 while generating a return on equity of -3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.72.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.37 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.11% that was higher than 57.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.