Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) EPS growth this year is -221.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.59% to $8.48. During the day, the stock rose to $8.77 and sunk to $8.25 before settling in for the price of $8.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDYN posted a 52-week range of $8.00-$24.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 97.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -221.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $793.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.93.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3798 employees. It has generated 81,749 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,692. The stock had 6.38 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.84, operating margin was -6.77 and Pretax Margin of -6.59.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 71.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 74,296 shares at the rate of 11.82, making the entire transaction reach 877,956 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,274,136. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 60,000 for 12.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 753,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 648,709 in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -221.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.55.

In the same vein, GDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., GDYN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.00% that was higher than 63.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.