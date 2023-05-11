Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.41 million

As on May 10, 2023, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) started slowly as it slid -9.32% to $7.30. During the day, the stock rose to $8.48 and sunk to $6.80 before settling in for the price of $8.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $3.81-$36.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1705 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.58, operating margin was -36.20 and Pretax Margin of -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.98%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.80%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -14.97.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.36 million was better the volume of 2.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.65% While, its Average True Range was 3.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 387.26% that was higher than 328.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.