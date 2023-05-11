Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.11

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.24% to $9.58. During the day, the stock rose to $9.99 and sunk to $9.46 before settling in for the price of $9.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBAN posted a 52-week range of $9.21-$15.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.62.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. sold 98,608 shares at the rate of 10.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,010,574 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,767. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 10.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 216,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,285 in total.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.37) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.20, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.90.

In the same vein, HBAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

[Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, HBAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.15% that was lower than 44.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.