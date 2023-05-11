Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) EPS growth this year is -13.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 0.37% at $161.65. During the day, the stock rose to $161.97 and sunk to $160.06 before settling in for the price of $161.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNJ posted a 52-week range of $150.11-$183.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 4.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.60 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $418.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $158.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $166.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 152700 workers. It has generated 622,233 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 117,492. The stock had 6.04 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.67, operating margin was +26.08 and Pretax Margin of +22.86.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. Johnson & Johnson’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s insider sold 1,062 shares at the rate of 154.66, making the entire transaction reach 164,199 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,215. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Exec VP, CFO sold 14,781 for 179.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,654,661. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,812 in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.5) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +18.88 while generating a return on equity of 23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.70% and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.82, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 95.80.

In the same vein, JNJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.78, a figure that is expected to reach 2.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.75% that was lower than 16.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.