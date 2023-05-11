KeyCorp (KEY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 24.92 million

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.12% at $9.32. During the day, the stock rose to $9.96 and sunk to $9.19 before settling in for the price of $9.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEY posted a 52-week range of $8.53-$20.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $935.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $931.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18220 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.04 and Pretax Margin of +29.04.

KeyCorp (KEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. KeyCorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Head of Institutional Bank bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 9.78, making the entire transaction reach 733,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 335,414. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Director bought 2,200 for 10.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,452. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,374 in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KeyCorp (KEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.27, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.29.

In the same vein, KEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), its last 5-days Average volume was 30.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 22.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp (KEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.25% that was higher than 71.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.