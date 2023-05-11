Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is expecting -9.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 09, 2023, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) opened at $222.29, higher 0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $223.235 and dropped to $221.57 before settling in for the closing price of $222.57. Price fluctuations for LH have ranged from $200.32 to $263.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 7.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $88.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 80000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.73, operating margin of +14.31, and the pretax margin is +10.64.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 879,982. In this transaction EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab of this company sold 3,897 shares at a rate of $225.81, taking the stock ownership to the 6,687 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CEO, Covance Drug Development sold 8,000 for $250.58, making the entire transaction worth $2,004,675. This insider now owns 9,069 shares in total.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.96) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.45% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.00, a number that is poised to hit 4.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.36.

During the past 100 days, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (LH) raw stochastic average was set at 22.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $226.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $223.49 in the near term. At $224.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $225.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $221.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $220.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $220.16.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Key Stats

There are currently 88,501K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,877 M according to its annual income of 1,279 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,778 M and its income totaled 212,900 K.