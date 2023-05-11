Last month’s performance of 14.69% for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is certainly impressive

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $32.84, up 3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.90 and dropped to $32.84 before settling in for the closing price of $33.35. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has traded in a range of $27.77-$73.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.40%. With a float of $69.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 507 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 346,115. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 11,654 shares at a rate of $29.70, taking the stock ownership to the 69,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s CEO sold 6,493 for $29.09, making the entire transaction worth $188,904. This insider now owns 1,117,979 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.33) by $0.79. This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13, a number that is poised to hit -1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

The latest stats from [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.14. The third major resistance level sits at $37.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.02. The third support level lies at $31.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.55 billion has total of 74,675K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,920 K in contrast with the sum of -289,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,040 K and last quarter income was -38,350 K.