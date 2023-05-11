Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Moves -1.81% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.81% to $3.25. During the day, the stock rose to $3.60 and sunk to $3.105 before settling in for the price of $3.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWIM posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$12.05.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 21.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $348.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.89.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2198 workers. It has generated 316,531 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,591. The stock had 12.00 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.06, operating margin was +6.24 and Pretax Margin of +1.97.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Latham Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 87.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24, this organization’s CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 7,215 shares at the rate of 2.26, making the entire transaction reach 16,306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 207,686. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 24, Company’s VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER sold 1,732 for 2.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,914. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,065 in total.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.82 while generating a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, SWIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Latham Group Inc., SWIM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.08% that was higher than 87.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.