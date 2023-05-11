Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) volume exceeds 0.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) stock priced at $67.97, down -1.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.47 and dropped to $66.35 before settling in for the closing price of $68.74. LEGN’s price has ranged from $32.87 to $70.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 37.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.10%. With a float of $162.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1390 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.42, operating margin of -391.48, and the pretax margin is -380.94.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -381.48 while generating a return on equity of -59.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Legend Biotech Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 95.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

The latest stats from [Legend Biotech Corporation, LEGN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.68. The third major resistance level sits at $70.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.54.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.21 billion, the company has a total of 165,067K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,010 K while annual income is -446,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,971 K while its latest quarter income was -193,228 K.