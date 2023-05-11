Search
admin
admin

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.3728: Right on the Precipice

Top Picks

As on May 10, 2023, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.25% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.61 and sunk to $0.426 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTRY posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$1.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4276, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3728.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. It has generated 1,370,548 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -221,852. The stock had 6.32 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.28, operating margin was +14.87 and Pretax Margin of -18.25.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Lottery.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.66%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -16.19 while generating a return on equity of -12.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, LTRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lottery.com Inc., LTRY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was lower the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.0768.

Raw Stochastic average of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.13% that was lower than 166.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

General Motors Company (GM) is predicted to post EPS of 1.68 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer -
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.60% to $33.08. During...
Read more

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) EPS growth this year is 15.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.72%...
Read more

LendingClub Corporation (LC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.21: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) established initial surge of 3.06% at $7.07, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.