Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.3728: Right on the Precipice

As on May 10, 2023, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.25% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.61 and sunk to $0.426 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTRY posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$1.90.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4276, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3728.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. It has generated 1,370,548 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -221,852. The stock had 6.32 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.28, operating margin was +14.87 and Pretax Margin of -18.25.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Lottery.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.66%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -16.19 while generating a return on equity of -12.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, LTRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lottery.com Inc., LTRY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was lower the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.0768.

Raw Stochastic average of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.13% that was lower than 166.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.