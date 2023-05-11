Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.5342: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.86% to $1.58. During the day, the stock rose to $1.64 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LU posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$7.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9210, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5342.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Lufax Holding Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.24%, in contrast to 16.60% institutional ownership.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, LU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lufax Holding Ltd, LU]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.36 million was inferior to the volume of 13.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.1036.

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.21% that was lower than 79.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.