MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) recent quarterly performance of -7.13% is not showing the real picture

As on May 10, 2023, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) started slowly as it slid -6.57% to $12.38. During the day, the stock rose to $13.28 and sunk to $12.26 before settling in for the price of $13.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAG posted a 52-week range of $10.32-$17.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 183.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.59.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Silver industry. MAG Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.80%, in contrast to 43.40% institutional ownership.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of 4.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 183.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $69.16, and its Beta score is 1.08.

In the same vein, MAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MAG Silver Corp., MAG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.53 million was lower the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.53% that was lower than 42.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.