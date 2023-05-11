Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Moves 5.31% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) established initial surge of 5.31% at $0.97, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.97 and sunk to $0.83 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTEK posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$2.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -331.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8905, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0628.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.25, operating margin was -147.07 and Pretax Margin of -147.25.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Maris-Tech Ltd. industry. Maris-Tech Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.91%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -147.25 while generating a return on equity of -102.21.

Maris-Tech Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -331.90%.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.13.

In the same vein, MTEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50.

Technical Analysis of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Maris-Tech Ltd., MTEK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1083.

Raw Stochastic average of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.44% that was lower than 57.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.