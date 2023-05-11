Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Minim Inc. (MINM) volume hits 8.21 million: A New Opening for Investors

Markets

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 14.36% at $4.62. During the day, the stock rose to $7.75 and sunk to $3.89 before settling in for the price of $4.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MINM posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$16.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 11.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -506.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.30.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Minim Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.25) by -$1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Minim Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -506.00%.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Minim Inc. (MINM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, MINM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.37, a figure that is expected to reach -1.50 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Minim Inc. (MINM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.60% While, its Average True Range was 2.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Minim Inc. (MINM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 459.24% that was higher than 215.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

