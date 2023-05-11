Morgan Stanley (MS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.34

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.77% to $83.72. During the day, the stock rose to $85.22 and sunk to $82.80 before settling in for the price of $84.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $72.05-$100.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.65 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $136.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.21.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees. It has generated 800,587 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +21.32 and Pretax Margin of +21.35.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Director sold 4,535 shares at the rate of 87.11, making the entire transaction reach 395,021 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,110. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 46,226 for 98.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,550,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.62) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.40% and is forecasted to reach 7.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.38, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.82, a figure that is expected to reach 1.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

[Morgan Stanley, MS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.79% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.63% that was lower than 26.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.