No matter how cynical the overall market is Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) performance over the last week is recorded 17.06%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) flaunted slowness of -1.90% at $1.03, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.06 and sunk to $0.98 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $163.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7515, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5289.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 204 employees. It has generated 1,427,327 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -451,522. The stock had 6.15 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.45, operating margin was -21.59 and Pretax Margin of -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s CEO and President sold 91,868 shares at the rate of 0.88, making the entire transaction reach 80,614 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,568,872. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for 0.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,912. This particular insider is now the holder of 269,515 in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.0966.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.64% that was lower than 131.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.