No matter how cynical the overall market is Aptiv PLC (APTV) performance over the last week is recorded -4.94%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.65% to $94.91. During the day, the stock rose to $95.855 and sunk to $93.90 before settling in for the price of $93.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APTV posted a 52-week range of $77.96-$124.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $269.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 160000 employees. It has generated 109,306 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,713. The stock had 5.07 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.58, operating margin was +7.67 and Pretax Margin of +5.66.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Aptiv PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Director sold 669 shares at the rate of 103.35, making the entire transaction reach 69,141 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,515. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 for 104.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 698,901. This particular insider is now the holder of 578,815 in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.9) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.40 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aptiv PLC (APTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.50, and its Beta score is 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.50.

In the same vein, APTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

[Aptiv PLC, APTV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.55% that was higher than 32.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.