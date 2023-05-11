No matter how cynical the overall market is ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) performance over the last week is recorded 71.17%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 26.73% at $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $0.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERYP posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$1.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8542, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7748.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.70%.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.49.

In the same vein, ERYP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.1302.

Raw Stochastic average of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.71% that was lower than 145.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.