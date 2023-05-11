No matter how cynical the overall market is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) performance over the last week is recorded -7.32%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) open the trading on May 10, 2023, remained unchanged at $3.42. During the day, the stock rose to $3.48 and sunk to $3.35 before settling in for the price of $3.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIRI posted a 52-week range of $3.32-$6.85.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.89 billion, simultaneously with a float of $658.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.44.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5869 employees. It has generated 1,533,992 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 206,679. The stock had 13.08 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.83, operating margin was +23.33 and Pretax Margin of +17.83.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director sold 44,670 shares at the rate of 6.46, making the entire transaction reach 288,568 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 93,969. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for 6.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 214,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 351,369 in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.88, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.82.

In the same vein, SIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

[Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SIRI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.70% that was higher than 35.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.