No matter how cynical the overall market is World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) performance over the last week is recorded 2.82%

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.26% to $23.37. During the day, the stock rose to $23.70 and sunk to $23.15 before settling in for the price of $23.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INT posted a 52-week range of $19.29-$30.65.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.43.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. World Fuel Services Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.35) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.20, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.85.

In the same vein, INT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

[World Fuel Services Corporation, INT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.30% that was lower than 35.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.