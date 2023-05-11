OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) EPS growth this year is 22.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 4.14% at $7.05. During the day, the stock rose to $7.11 and sunk to $6.85 before settling in for the price of $6.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSUR posted a 52-week range of $2.62-$7.21.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 18.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $525.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.04.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 840 workers. It has generated 461,285 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,350. The stock had 5.41 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.10, operating margin was -1.56 and Pretax Margin of -4.25.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 87.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 104,782. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Director bought 6,000 for 4.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,138. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,218 in total.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -4.63 while generating a return on equity of -4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36.

In the same vein, OSUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.59% that was lower than 48.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.