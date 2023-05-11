Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) last week performance was 2.40%

As on May 10, 2023, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) started slowly as it slid -4.48% to $27.75. During the day, the stock rose to $29.50 and sunk to $27.73 before settling in for the price of $29.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRVA posted a 52-week range of $17.99-$44.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.76.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 964 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,407,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,906. The stock had 8.84 Receivables turnover and 1.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.60, operating margin was -1.41 and Pretax Margin of -1.37.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Privia Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Director sold 1,300 shares at the rate of 30.07, making the entire transaction reach 39,091 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,692,014. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 68 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,732 in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.63 while generating a return on equity of -1.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11.

In the same vein, PRVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Privia Health Group Inc., PRVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.23 million was better the volume of 1.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.22% that was higher than 39.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.