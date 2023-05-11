Search
Steve Mayer
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) last week performance was 1.00%

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.25% to $8.09. During the day, the stock rose to $8.145 and sunk to $8.03 before settling in for the price of $8.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$8.95.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.28.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19426 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.00, operating margin was +35.50 and Pretax Margin of +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.16, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.03.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

[United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.17% that was lower than 30.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

