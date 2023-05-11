Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) volume hits 0.86 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.63% to $168.52. During the day, the stock rose to $172.67 and sunk to $167.38 before settling in for the price of $169.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCTY posted a 52-week range of $152.01-$276.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 23.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $186.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $212.73.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5300 workers. It has generated 160,878 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,128. The stock had 77.44 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.33, operating margin was +10.21 and Pretax Margin of +9.80.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.20%, in contrast to 75.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s CFO and Treasurer sold 1,250 shares at the rate of 177.46, making the entire transaction reach 221,825 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,651. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Director sold 32,689 for 187.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,132,506. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,309,423 in total.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.53) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.65 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 66.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $99.25, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.32.

In the same vein, PCTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Paylocity Holding Corporation, PCTY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.94 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.47% While, its Average True Range was 7.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.06% that was lower than 39.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.