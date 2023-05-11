Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) EPS is poised to hit 0.56 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) set off with pace as it heaved 0.15% to $13.33. During the day, the stock rose to $13.42 and sunk to $13.185 before settling in for the price of $13.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAGP posted a 52-week range of $9.39-$14.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 180.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.64.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees. It has generated 13,942,195 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 40,976. The stock had 13.28 Receivables turnover and 1.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.88, operating margin was +2.30 and Pretax Margin of +2.46.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Chairman & CEO bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 13.25, making the entire transaction reach 993,525 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 256,704. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 11.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 119,803. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 180.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.39, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.38.

In the same vein, PAGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Plains GP Holdings L.P., PAGP]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.68 million was inferior to the volume of 2.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.63% that was higher than 26.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.