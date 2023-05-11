Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) last month volatility was 5.53%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) had a quiet start as it plunged -16.61% to $4.57. During the day, the stock rose to $4.80 and sunk to $4.00 before settling in for the price of $5.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RYAM posted a 52-week range of $2.43-$9.84.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $279.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. It has generated 686,907 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,951. The stock had 8.26 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.17, operating margin was +1.62 and Pretax Margin of -1.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s CAO & SVP, Human Resources bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 7.55, making the entire transaction reach 37,754 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 121,888.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -3.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, RYAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RYAM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.92% that was lower than 103.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.