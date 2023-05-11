Regions Financial Corporation (RF) last month volatility was 3.78%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.29% to $16.09. During the day, the stock rose to $16.58 and sunk to $15.87 before settling in for the price of $16.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $13.94-$24.33.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $932.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $929.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.19.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s SEVP sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 23.42, making the entire transaction reach 304,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,344. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s SEVP & CRO sold 100,000 for 22.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,282,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,843 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.66) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.85, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.75.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Regions Financial Corporation, RF]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.17 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.41% that was higher than 35.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.