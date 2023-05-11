RingCentral Inc. (RNG) EPS growth this year is -125.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 14.34% at $30.30. During the day, the stock rose to $31.78 and sunk to $28.36 before settling in for the price of $26.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNG posted a 52-week range of $25.32-$75.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 31.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.18.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3902 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 509,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -225,312. The stock had 7.31 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.73, operating margin was -18.40 and Pretax Margin of -43.96.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. RingCentral Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 99.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s SVP, CAO & General Counsel sold 7,823 shares at the rate of 34.23, making the entire transaction reach 267,767 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 185,260. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s President and COO sold 7,454 for 35.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,369. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,248 in total.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -44.22 while generating a return on equity of -689.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RingCentral Inc. (RNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.76.

In the same vein, RNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.29% that was lower than 71.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.