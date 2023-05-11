Search
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) plunge -3.27% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News

As on May 10, 2023, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.28% to $2.37. During the day, the stock rose to $2.37 and sunk to $2.17 before settling in for the price of $2.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$3.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $723.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.00.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 707 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.66, operating margin was +20.14 and Pretax Margin of +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. RLX Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.70%, in contrast to 29.50% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.67.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RLX Technology Inc., RLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.81 million was lower the volume of 10.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.90% that was lower than 78.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

