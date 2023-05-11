Sea Limited (SE) surge 14.63% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 1.83% at $85.54. During the day, the stock rose to $86.39 and sunk to $84.51 before settling in for the price of $84.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SE posted a 52-week range of $40.67-$93.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 97.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $560.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $462.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.36.

Sea Limited (SE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Sea Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.27%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.79) by $1.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sea Limited (SE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77.

In the same vein, SE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.71% While, its Average True Range was 3.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited (SE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.00% that was lower than 61.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.