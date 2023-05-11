Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) volume hits 38.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) established initial surge of 20.20% at $1.17, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.58 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $0.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STSS posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$2.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1261, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2302.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sharps Technology Inc. industry. Sharps Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 1.28, making the entire transaction reach 5,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,682. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,100 for 1.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,847. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,682 in total.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -72.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sharps Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.60%.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, STSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51.

Technical Analysis of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sharps Technology Inc., STSS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.1701.

Raw Stochastic average of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.49% that was higher than 108.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.