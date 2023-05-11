SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) went up 3.01% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) set off with pace as it heaved 3.01% to $294.89. During the day, the stock rose to $297.075 and sunk to $288.00 before settling in for the price of $286.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $190.15-$375.90.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 38.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $297.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $289.64.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4926 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 631,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,038. The stock had 3.66 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.18, operating margin was +9.31 and Pretax Margin of +5.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 300.86, making the entire transaction reach 752,145 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 131,677. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 2,500 for 307.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 769,522. This particular insider is now the holder of 134,177 in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.92) by $0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.00% and is forecasted to reach 12.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $83.85, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.69.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.52, a figure that is expected to reach 2.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Going through the that latest performance of [SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.63% While, its Average True Range was 14.61.

Raw Stochastic average of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.03% that was higher than 59.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.