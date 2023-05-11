Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) EPS is poised to hit -0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 10.85% to $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7149 and sunk to $0.6402 before settling in for the price of $0.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPIR posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$2.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -153.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7302, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1163.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Spire Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 36.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 90,396 shares at the rate of 1.02, making the entire transaction reach 92,385 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,887,289. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,118 for 1.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,153,461 in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -153.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36.

In the same vein, SPIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

[Spire Global Inc., SPIR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0645.

Raw Stochastic average of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.82% that was higher than 72.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

