Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.04 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.49% to $11.55. During the day, the stock rose to $12.82 and sunk to $10.88 before settling in for the price of $13.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRAD posted a 52-week range of $7.10-$14.56.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $297.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.81.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Sportradar Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.63%, in contrast to 82.10% institutional ownership.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.01.

In the same vein, SRAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sportradar Group AG, SRAD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.60% that was higher than 52.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.