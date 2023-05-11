Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.69M

Search
As on May 10, 2023, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) started slowly as it slid -0.19% to $5.32. During the day, the stock rose to $5.33 and sunk to $5.26 before settling in for the price of $5.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERIC posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$8.34.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.12.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 8.20% institutional ownership.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.49, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.15.

In the same vein, ERIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), ERIC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.19 million was lower the volume of 10.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.91% that was lower than 33.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

