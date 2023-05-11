The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) EPS growth this year is -59.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.12% to $26.00. During the day, the stock rose to $26.45 and sunk to $25.47 before settling in for the price of $26.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CG posted a 52-week range of $24.59-$40.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 3.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $362.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $238.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.21.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2100 workers. It has generated 2,274,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 583,333. The stock had 0.58 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.41, operating margin was +34.89 and Pretax Margin of +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 54.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,000,000 shares at the rate of 86.12, making the entire transaction reach 172,250,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,482,732. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,756 for 36.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 749,292. This particular insider is now the holder of 982,654 in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.69) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.75, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04.

In the same vein, CG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

[The Carlyle Group Inc., CG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.46% that was higher than 41.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.