The key reasons why C3.ai Inc. (AI) is -41.81% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.51% to $20.18. During the day, the stock rose to $20.63 and sunk to $19.60 before settling in for the price of $19.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $10.16-$34.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -241.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.29.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 704 employees. It has generated 359,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -272,820. The stock had 3.47 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.79, operating margin was -77.59 and Pretax Margin of -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 4,438 shares at the rate of 18.11, making the entire transaction reach 80,393 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 336,971. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Director sold 24,000 for 30.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 720,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 209,664 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -241.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.14.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Going through the that latest performance of [C3.ai Inc., AI]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.89 million was inferior to the volume of 20.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.66% that was lower than 120.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.