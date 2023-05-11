Search
Sana Meer
The key reasons why Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is -83.43% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price increase of 47.63% at $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.18 and sunk to $0.7069 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISPO posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$6.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9038, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8716.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 900 employees. It has generated 383,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -26,730. The stock had 181.71 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.98, operating margin was -13.85 and Pretax Margin of -14.55.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Inspirato Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 55.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s President bought 36,000 shares at the rate of 2.88, making the entire transaction reach 103,597 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 73,466 for 3.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 255,316. This particular insider is now the holder of 860,249 in total.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -6.96 while generating a return on equity of -29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Inspirato Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, ISPO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.1201.

Raw Stochastic average of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 168.96% that was higher than 103.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) performance over the last week is recorded -7.32%

Sana Meer -
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) open the trading on May 10, 2023, remained unchanged at $3.42. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $712.28K

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

UiPath Inc. (PATH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.01M

Steve Mayer -
UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) established initial surge of 3.32% at $14.31, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

