The key reasons why Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is -81.46% away from 52-week high?

As on May 10, 2023, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) started slowly as it slid -9.69% to $3.17. During the day, the stock rose to $3.50 and sunk to $3.11 before settling in for the price of $3.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NINE posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$17.10.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.00.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1212 employees. It has generated 489,589 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,875. The stock had 6.92 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.19, operating margin was +8.05 and Pretax Margin of +2.52.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 52.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s insider sold 15,485 shares at the rate of 3.48, making the entire transaction reach 53,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 635,914. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s official sold 10,827 for 3.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,678. This particular insider is now the holder of 252,925 in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.44, and its Beta score is 3.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, NINE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nine Energy Service Inc., NINE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.31 million was better the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.86% that was lower than 102.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.