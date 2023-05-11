Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

The key reasons why Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is -26.70% away from 52-week high?

Markets

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) established initial surge of 1.69% at $8.43, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $8.435 and sunk to $8.305 before settling in for the price of $8.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUZ posted a 52-week range of $7.46-$11.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.32 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.10.

It has generated 1,186,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 556,705. The stock had 5.24 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.22, operating margin was +44.60 and Pretax Margin of +56.93.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.92) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +46.92 while generating a return on equity of 97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suzano S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, SUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Suzano S.A., SUZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.46% that was higher than 31.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) last month volatility was 7.42%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 8.77% to $1.24. During the day,...
Read more

Camden Property Trust (CPT) average volume reaches $845.84K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) set off with pace as it heaved 0.02%...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) last week performance was -5.02%

Sana Meer -
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) established initial surge of 1.00% at $92.65, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.