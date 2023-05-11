Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The key reasons why Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is -69.89% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) set off with pace as it heaved 5.87% to $3.61. During the day, the stock rose to $3.80 and sunk to $3.45 before settling in for the price of $3.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBX posted a 52-week range of $2.44-$11.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $543.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.93.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Wallbox N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.42%, in contrast to 12.00% institutional ownership.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wallbox N.V. (WBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.42.

In the same vein, WBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wallbox N.V., WBX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.43% that was higher than 90.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) last month performance of -50.13% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -19.08% to $19.38. During...
Read more

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) latest performance of 19.61% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) established initial surge of 19.61% at $1.83, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) recent quarterly performance of -18.69% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
As on May 10, 2023, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) remained unchanged at $29.71. During the day, the stock rose to $30.40 and sunk...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.