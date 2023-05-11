Tucows Inc. (TCX) return on Assets touches -4.53: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 13.55% to $27.32. During the day, the stock rose to $32.30 and sunk to $24.25 before settling in for the price of $24.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCX posted a 52-week range of $16.03-$54.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -923.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $245.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1020 employees. It has generated 314,845 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,030. The stock had 14.32 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.18, operating margin was -8.59 and Pretax Margin of -8.65.

Tucows Inc. (TCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Tucows Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.00%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 53,675 shares at the rate of 33.19, making the entire transaction reach 1,781,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,047,123. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,700 for 33.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,167. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,100,798 in total.

Tucows Inc. (TCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.59 while generating a return on equity of -26.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -923.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tucows Inc. (TCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, TCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.56.

Technical Analysis of Tucows Inc. (TCX)

[Tucows Inc., TCX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.54% While, its Average True Range was 3.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Tucows Inc. (TCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.48% that was higher than 78.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.