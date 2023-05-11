Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.4105: Right on the Precipice

As on May 10, 2023, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) started slowly as it slid -8.88% to $1.54. During the day, the stock rose to $1.71 and sunk to $1.52 before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOUR posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$2.90.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -39.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $189.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8288, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4105.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuniu Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.13.

In the same vein, TOUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was lower the volume of 0.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1155.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.25% that was lower than 105.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.