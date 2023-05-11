Under Armour Inc. (UAA) average volume reaches $7.09M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.51% to $7.71. During the day, the stock rose to $8.34 and sunk to $7.475 before settling in for the price of $8.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$13.05.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -23.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -116.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $448.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $381.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.25.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7100 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 325,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,575. The stock had 10.38 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.58, operating margin was +9.62 and Pretax Margin of +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 81.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 shares at the rate of 9.32, making the entire transaction reach 650,689 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 260,291. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 240,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -116.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -42.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.54, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Under Armour Inc., UAA]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.64% that was higher than 43.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.