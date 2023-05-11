Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.38% at $13.55. During the day, the stock rose to $14.06 and sunk to $13.32 before settling in for the price of $13.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNO posted a 52-week range of $12.53-$36.01.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -505.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3146 employees. It has generated 572,154 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -110,145. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.42, operating margin was +18.70 and Pretax Margin of -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Vornado Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.08%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.63 while generating a return on equity of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -505.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38.

In the same vein, VNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.87% that was lower than 46.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.