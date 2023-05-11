Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) latest performance of -2.74% is not what was on cards

As on May 10, 2023, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) started slowly as it slid -2.74% to $23.75. During the day, the stock rose to $25.35 and sunk to $23.39 before settling in for the price of $24.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZION posted a 52-week range of $18.26-$59.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.07.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9989 employees. It has generated 332,366 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +34.70 and Pretax Margin of +34.70.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Director bought 18,000 shares at the rate of 20.02, making the entire transaction reach 360,378 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Executive Vice President bought 10,000 for 20.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 203,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,360 in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.53) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +27.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in the upcoming year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.49, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.38.

In the same vein, ZION’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zions Bancorporation National Association, ZION], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.59 million was better the volume of 4.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.66% While, its Average True Range was 2.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.61% that was higher than 78.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.